Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cinemark Holdings were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 0.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 1.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 1.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE CNK) opened at 36.10 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88.

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Cinemark Holdings had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cinemark Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNK. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cinemark Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cinemark Holdings from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.07.

In related news, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 5,000 shares of Cinemark Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,358.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark Holdings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States (U.S.), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: U.S.

