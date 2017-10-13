Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Maintains Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky held its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,266 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mattel were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 991,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 90,656 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Golub Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.5% during the first quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Mattel news, CEO Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis purchased 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $248,262.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,212.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) opened at 15.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.86. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $974.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.36 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc manufactures and markets a range of toy products around the world. The Company’s segments are North America; International, and American Girl. Its portfolio of brands and products are grouped into approximately four major brand categories, including Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.

