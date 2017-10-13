Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 358,210 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 358,210 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Great Western Bancorp worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,036,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,940,000 after purchasing an additional 195,769 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,445,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,807,000 after buying an additional 147,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Great Western Bancorp Inc. alerts:

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 7,006 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $281,781.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Leighton Kindopp sold 2,356 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $96,478.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,681. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/teachers-advisors-llc-sells-358210-shares-of-great-western-bancorp-inc-gwb.html.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) opened at 40.34 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc is a full-service regional bank holding company. The Company is the holding company of the Great Western Bank (the Bank). As of September 30, 2016, the Company served customers through 173 branches in various markets in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.