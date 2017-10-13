TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Downgraded by Bank of America Corporation to “Neutral”

Bank of America Corporation cut shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America Corporation currently has $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMTD. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) opened at 48.10 on Monday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $50.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.55.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $669,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxembourg International Ho Td purchased 11,074,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $399,999,995.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 37.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 7.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 5.1% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 27.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

