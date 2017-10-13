TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Maintains Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. continued to hold its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Waldron LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.5% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 347,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 114,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 136.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, Allegis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) opened at 94.34 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post $4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 83.58%.

Phillips 66 declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $102,531.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

