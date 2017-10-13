Tarsus Group plc (TRS) Price Target Raised to GBX 340 at Peel Hunt

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRS. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Tarsus Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Tarsus Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

In other Tarsus Group plc news, insider David Gilbertson bought 16,000 shares of Tarsus Group plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £49,600 ($65,211.67). Also, insider Douglas Emslie bought 3,402 shares of Tarsus Group plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,308.06 ($13,552.54).

About Tarsus Group plc

Tarsus Group plc is an integrated media group primarily engaged in exhibitions, along with associated conferences, publishing, education and Internet activities. The principal activity of the Company is the holding of investments. The Company operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia.

