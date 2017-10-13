Target Corporation (TGT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Target’s initiatives such as the development of omni-channel capacities, diversification and localization of assortments along with emphasis on flexible format stores bode well for the stock that outpaced the industry in the past six months. Management plans to expand its merchandise assortments with special emphasis on Style, Baby, Kids, and Wellness categories that are performing well. Moreover, Target is also concentrating on rationalization of supply chain, technology and process improvements. These initiatives helped it to continue with its upbeat performance in fiscal 2017 as reflected from impressive second-quarter results and an encouraging earnings outlook. These endeavours are also important due to changing retail landscape that encompasses increasing online penetration and aggressive pricing that may hurt sales and margins. The company expects fiscal 2017 comparable sales growth to be in a range around flat, plus or minus 1%.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. UBS AG restated a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Target Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut Target Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Target Corporation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Vetr cut Target Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.67 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Target Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.08.

Target Corporation (NYSE TGT) opened at 60.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $79.33.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 billion. Target Corporation had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. Target Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post $4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Target Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Hourigan Rice Jacqueline sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $277,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,944,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,716,176,000 after buying an additional 775,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation by 2,069.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,046,403 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,596,495,000 after buying an additional 44,877,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,154,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,942,803,000 after buying an additional 130,252 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation by 8.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,112,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,686,774 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation by 83.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,025,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,119,000 after buying an additional 9,102,526 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

