TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TKTCY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (NASDAQ:TKTCY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (NASDAQ:TKTCY) opened at 12.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43.

