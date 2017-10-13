Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TCMD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.88 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $86,965.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,068.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $42,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,078,547 shares of company stock worth $33,514,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $13,304,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $12,489,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 108.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 371,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 193,429 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 109.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 165,506 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The Company is a manufacturer and distributor of the Flexitouch and Entre Systems, medical devices that help control symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic and progressive medical condition that is often an unintended consequence of cancer treatment, and the ACTitouch System, a medical device used to treat venous leg ulcers and chronic venous insufficiency.

