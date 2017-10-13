Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672,716 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,387 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.40% of Tableau Software worth $163,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DATA. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 12.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 164.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DATA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Tableau Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Tableau Software news, Chairman Christian Chabot sold 193,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $13,684,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 197,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,946,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $15,882,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,849,824.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,160,559 shares of company stock worth $81,744,364. 28.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) opened at 77.22 on Friday. Tableau Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company’s market cap is $6.11 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.30.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tableau Software, Inc. will post $0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s products are used by people of diverse skill levels across all kinds of organizations. The Company’s products are used by people of skill levels across all kinds of organizations. Its technologies include visual query language (VizQL) and Hybrid Data Architecture.

