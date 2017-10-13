Sysorex Global (INPX) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Sysorex Global (NASDAQ:INPX) shares rose 13.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 2,955,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,507,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

INPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysorex Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.25 target price on shares of Sysorex Global in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

About Sysorex Global

Inpixon, formerly Sysorex Global, provides data analytics and location-based solutions and services to commercial and government customers across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products, which includes its AirPatrol product line and on-premise big data appliance product; Storage and Computing, which includes third-party hardware, software and related maintenance/warranty products and services that the Company resells; SaaS Revenues, which provides software-as-a-services or Internet-based hosted services, and Professional Services, which offers general information technology (IT) services.

