Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Stake Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Syntel were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syntel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,649,000 after purchasing an additional 80,485 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syntel by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syntel by 885.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 51,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syntel in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syntel by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Syntel in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syntel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Syntel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

Shares of Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) opened at 19.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. The company’s market cap is $1.66 billion. Syntel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.81 million for the quarter. Syntel had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syntel, Inc. will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Syntel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 20th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Syntel Profile

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology (IT) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom.

