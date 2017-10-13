Symantec Corporation (SYMC) & Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Application Software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Symantec Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Symantec Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Symantec Corporation pays out -49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Application Software” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out -11,565.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Symantec Corporation lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Symantec Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symantec Corporation -8.68% 10.73% 2.33% Symantec Corporation Competitors -62.15% -91.89% -16.29%

Risk and Volatility

Symantec Corporation has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symantec Corporation’s peers have a beta of 1.60, indicating that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Symantec Corporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symantec Corporation 2 14 11 0 2.33 Symantec Corporation Competitors 179 1508 2863 96 2.62

Symantec Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.78%. As a group, “Application Software” companies have a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Symantec Corporation’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Symantec Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Symantec Corporation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Symantec Corporation $4.31 billion $714.00 million -52.29 Symantec Corporation Competitors $761.46 million $137.65 million -12.38

Symantec Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Symantec Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Symantec Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Symantec Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Symantec Corporation peers beat Symantec Corporation on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Symantec Corporation

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products. Under the information protection category, it offers Data Loss Prevention, Encryption, Managed PKI, Service, VIP Access Manager, and Data Loss Prevention and CloudSOC products. The Company also offers consulting services, customer success services, cyber security services and education services. Its cyber security services include DeepSight Intelligence software, which provides an analysis of attacks. The Company offers the Blue Coat Security Platform, which provides Web security solutions for global enterprises and governments.

