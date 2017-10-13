Swiss Re AG (SREN) Given a CHF 104 Price Target by J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 104 target price on Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS AG set a CHF 80 price objective on shares of Swiss Re AG and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. S&P Global set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Swiss Re AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG set a CHF 104 price objective on shares of Swiss Re AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a CHF 91 price objective on shares of Swiss Re AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a CHF 99 price objective on shares of Swiss Re AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 93.01.

Shares of Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) opened at 91.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of CHK 86.76 and a 200 day moving average price of CHK 88.68. The firm has a market cap of CHK 29.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. Swiss Re AG has a 1-year low of CHK 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHK 98.50.

About Swiss Re AG

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

