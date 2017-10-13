Swiss National Bank Maintains Position in AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC)

Swiss National Bank continued to hold its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of AtriCure worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 152.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 75.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other news, Director Elizabeth D. Krell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) opened at 22.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The stock’s market cap is $769.08 million.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post ($0.95) earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc is an atrial fibrillation (Afib) solutions company. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems designed for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. It has various product lines for the ablation of cardiac tissue, including its Isolator Synergy Ablation System, for the treatment of persistent and longstanding persistent forms of Afib in patients undergoing certain open concomitant procedures.

