Swiss National Bank Has $1,298,000 Holdings in Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII)

Swiss National Bank maintained its position in Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,400 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Quality Systems worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSII. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quality Systems by 112,064.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,784 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quality Systems by 84.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 325,957 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Quality Systems by 270.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quality Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quality Systems by 20,380.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 125,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

QSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Quality Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Quality Systems in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quality Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quality Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Quality Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

In related news, Director Russell Pflueger sold 20,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $330,246.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ QSII) opened at 15.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $987.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. Quality Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Quality Systems had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Quality Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quality Systems, Inc. will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc (QSI) primarily, through its NextGen Healthcare subsidiary, provides technology-based solutions and services to the ambulatory care market in the United States. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing software and services that automate certain aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records (EHR) for medical and dental practices.

