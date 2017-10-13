Swiss National Bank Continues to Hold Position in Aegion Corp (AEGN)

Swiss National Bank held its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the construction company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Aegion Corp worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegion Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Aegion Corp by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Aegion Corp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aegion Corp in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Aegion Corp by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ AEGN) opened at 22.53 on Friday. Aegion Corp has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $354.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.51 million. Aegion Corp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. Aegion Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aegion Corp will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aegion Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aegion Corp in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Sidoti lowered shares of Aegion Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Aegion Corp in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Aegion Corp Profile

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Company offers service solutions, including rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines with Insituform cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) products; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion control and prevention; high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection and pipeline rehabilitation, and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities.

