Swift Run Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dow Chemical Co (DOW)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Dow Chemical accounts for about 0.4% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,191,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,158,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,540,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,010,000 after acquiring an additional 130,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,503,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,866 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,049 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,592,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) opened at 66.65 on Friday. Dow Chemical Co has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.46. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOW. BidaskClub upgraded Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dow Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.02.

