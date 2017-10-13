SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,008 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of SVB Financial Group worth $25,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.80, for a total transaction of $552,787.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $344,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,650.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,524 shares of company stock worth $1,534,052 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) traded down 0.89% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.77. 100,470 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.63. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $198.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.32.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post $8.99 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

