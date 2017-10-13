Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 46,069 MRC Global Inc. (MRC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 46,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,179,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after purchasing an additional 45,858 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Broadview Advisors LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 810,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE MRC) traded up 0.747% on Friday, reaching $18.205. 72,364 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company’s market capitalization is $1.72 billion.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.82 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post $0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. Cowen and Company set a $24.00 price target on shares of MRC Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Canada and International. Its U.S. segment includes the United States Eastern Region and Gulf Coast, and the United States Western Region.

