Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Stake in CU Bancorp (CA) (CUNB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CU Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:CUNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of CU Bancorp (CA) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CU Bancorp (CA) by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CU Bancorp (CA) during the second quarter worth $253,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in CU Bancorp (CA) during the second quarter worth $260,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CU Bancorp (CA) during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CU Bancorp (CA) during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

CU Bancorp (CUNB) traded down 0.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,022 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.72. CU Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89.

A number of research firms have commented on CUNB. BidaskClub upgraded CU Bancorp (CA) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CU Bancorp (CA) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CU Bancorp (CA) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

CU Bancorp (CA) Company Profile

CU Bancorp is the bank holding company of California United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering a range of banking products and services designed for small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, business owners and entrepreneurs, and the professional community.

