Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Surmodics worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 66.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) opened at 31.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 0.86. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post $0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,801 shares of company stock worth $178,338 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRDX. ValuEngine cut shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Surmodics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc is a provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Company’s Medical Device segment consists of surface modification coating technologies to improve access, deliverability and predictable deployment of medical devices; international cardiology and peripheral balloon design, development and manufacturing, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device.

