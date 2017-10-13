Suntrust Banks Inc. Raises Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 14.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 95.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in the first quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in the first quarter worth about $284,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Electric Holdings news, VP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $272,734.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $626.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 target price on Lincoln Electric Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

