Sunoco LP (SUN) Bonds Trading 1.1% Higher

An issue of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) debt rose 1.1% against its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.25% coupon and is set to mature on April 15, 2021. The debt is now trading at $105.63 and was trading at $104.50 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUN. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Sunoco LP alerts:

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) opened at 32.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The company’s market cap is $3.22 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sunoco by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sunoco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sunoco LP (SUN) Bonds Trading 1.1% Higher” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/sunoco-lp-sun-bonds-trading-1-1-higher.html.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.