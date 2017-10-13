Sundance Energy Australia Ltd. (SNDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNDE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

SNDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sundance Energy Australia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sundance Energy Australia to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundance Energy Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sundance Energy Australia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Iberia Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sundance Energy Australia in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Sundance Energy Australia (SNDE) traded up 0.44% on Friday, reaching $4.52. 6,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $56.54 million. Sundance Energy Australia has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companys exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma.

