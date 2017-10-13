Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

SMMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Therapeutics PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. Summit Therapeutics PLC had a negative return on equity of 29,334.40% and a negative net margin of 12.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics PLC stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Summit Therapeutics PLC as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics PLC

Summit Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in drug development. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. It is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

