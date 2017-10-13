Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Press coverage about Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Strattec Security Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.765442490842 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter. Strattec Security Corporation had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 1.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Strattec Security Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Strattec Security Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strattec Security Corporation Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive access control products. The Company offers access control products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products for North American automotive customers.

