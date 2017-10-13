Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSE:VEU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

