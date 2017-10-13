Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (NYSE:IWD) by 189.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index during the second quarter worth about $746,128,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 11,211.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,902,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 135.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,773,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 11.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,166,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,046,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,867 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index during the second quarter worth about $139,988,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6626 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

