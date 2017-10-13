Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 13th (ANTM, BAC, BC, BCA, BOK, BTA, CMG, CMMC, CWST, DPZ)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 13th:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Anthem’s shares have outperformed the industry in the last year. The company’s diverse product portfolio has helped in improving underwriting results. Its strategic acquisitions, divestitures and ACO arrangements pave the way for long-term growth. Its rising level of medical membership continues to boost the top line. Its strong capital position backs effective capital deployment. Its frequent share buyback programs and regular dividend payments primarily aim at enhancing shareholders’ value. The company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2017 earnings being revised upward over the last 60 days. Followed by strong results in first half of 2017, the company has raised the earnings and revenue guidance for 2017. However, loss incurred on public exchange business continues to bother. Also rising level of debt keeps draining the margins. It will release third quarter results on Oct 25, 2017 before the market opens.”

Get Anthem Inc alerts:

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at N+1 Singer. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on the stock.

Booker Group Plc (LON:BOK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on the stock.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (CVE:CMMC) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$1.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.55.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc..

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brinker’s aggressive expansion strategies and sales building initiatives like streamlining of menu and innovation value offerings along with its loyalty program should boost comps. Increased focus on company-owned restaurants, which allows it to have full control over operations, is also expected to boost the bottom as well as the top line. However, the company’s revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in eight of the trailing ten quarters, mainly due to traffic decline at its restaurants. Further, higher labor as well as costs related to various initiatives might continue to hurt margins, while overall choppiness in the restaurant space might keep on pressurizing comps in the coming quarters. Nevertheless, various operational, remodeling and digital initiatives are likely to aid the stock in driving growth, going ahead. Meanwhile, estimates have been stable ahead of the company's fiscal first-quarter 2018 earnings release.”

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.56) target price on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Essex Property outperformed the industry it belongs to year to date. Moreover, the stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share being revised upward in two months’ time. With a strong property base and solid balance sheet, Essex is likely to leverage on favorable demographic trends in its markets. The company’s substantial exposure to the West Coast market, which is home to several innovation and technology companies, offers ample scope to boost its top line over the long term. Moreover, the company has raised the dividend every year since the IPO in 1994. However, large concession amid elevated supply is likely to result in periodic disruption in certain submarkets. Also, rate hike adds to its woes.”

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s ongoing strategic efforts, such as Project North Star, will likely boost its efficiency and revenue over the long run. Also, margin pressure seems to be easing gradually, given the Fed interest rate hikes and improving economic backdrop. Fifth Third’s growing deposits base look encouraging. However, elevated expenses on the company’s branch digitization initiative and legal issues remain a concern.”

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genomic Health continues to experience strong growth in its cancer scores. Moreover, the company recently announced expanded Medicare coverage of the Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score test. Recently, the company presented favorable results related to its Oncotype DX tests. The company is also witnessing healthy progress with regard to establishing coverage of its breast cancer test. We are also encouraged by declining cost of sales combined with gross margin expansion, on account of higher revenue growth. On the flip side, over the past three months, Genomic Health has been trading below the broader industry. Moreover, the company’s rising operating losses continue to be a concern. Its sole reliance on profitability of Breast Oncotype DX test is another concern”

Great Panther Silver (NYSEMKT:GPL) (TSE:GPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lam Research Corp. is a leading global provider of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter 2017 results with both earnings and revenues surpassing our estimates. The results were driven by strong success in the areas of device architecture, process flow and advanced packaging technology inflections. Year to date, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to. The company has been improving on WFE market share significantly since 2013 and expects to continue making gains, going forward. At the same time, the persistent decline in the PC market, which is still the most important consumer of DRAMs, the competitive climate and currency effects remain concerns.”

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS AG. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$37.50 target price on the stock.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $219.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Netflix is benefitting from its focus on original programming and international expansion. The strength in content portfolio will help it to gain more subscribers across the globe. Going ahead, the company expects to add 0.75 million subscribers in the domestic streaming segment and 3.65 million subscribers in the international segment in the third quarter. The company’s efforts to attract viewers through investing in more regional programming should also boost user base. Plus, the company expects to report profits from International operations in the third quarter. In the past one year, Netflix shares have vastly outperformed the industry. Estimates have remained stable ahead of the upcoming earnings release. But, investments in original/acquired content remain a drag on profitability.”

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$42.00.

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bank of the Ozarks have underperformed the industry over the last twelve months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, and easing margin pressure should continue to aid the company’s profitability. Given a solid balance sheet position, the company is expected to continue growing through acquisitions. However, as the company continues to expand through de novo branching strategy, operating expenses are expected to remain high in the quarters ahead. Further, the company’s substantial exposure to real estate loans remains a concern.”

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (NYSE:PGF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $0.90 price target on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They currently have a GBX 7,700 ($101.24) price target on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Everest Re underperformed the industry year to date. The insurer also witnessed its 2017 and 2018 estimates moving south over the last 60 days. Further, a competitive reinsurance market and exposure to catastrophe events infusing underwriting volatility remain headwinds. The compnay expects to incur $1.2 billion in catastrophe losses in the third quarter. Nonetheless, Everest Re Group has substantially benefited from its global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy, financial flexibility and traditional risk management capabilities. It is divesting underperforming business and strengthening reserves. Banking on favorable operational performance the company enjoys disciplined capital management strategy and strong capital balance position. “

Sky Plc (LON:SKY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. The firm currently has a GBX 1,075 ($14.13) price target on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $177.00 target price on the stock.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They currently have a GBX 1,530 ($20.12) target price on the stock.

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$29.00.

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock.

West Fraser Timber Co. (TSE:WFT) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$78.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Williams-Sonoma enjoys a competitive advantage owing to its multi-brand/multi-channel business model. The company is focused on enhancing customer experience through improved and innovative marketing techniques. Although shares of Williams-Sonoma have underperformed its industry so far this year, earnings estimates for the current quarter and the year have moved north over the last 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism on the stock’s prospect. However, soft retail environment and cautious consumer spending pattern raise concern.”

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.