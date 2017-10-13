Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $834,000 Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC held its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3,103.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,733 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 12.0% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,877,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,473,000 after acquiring an additional 630,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 117.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,108,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,995,000 after acquiring an additional 598,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 173.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,534,000 after acquiring an additional 436,590 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 321.7% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 506,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,926,000 after acquiring an additional 386,000 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) traded up 6.33% during trading on Friday, reaching $234.07. The company had a trading volume of 515,906 shares. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $197.69 and a 12 month high of $266.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.93.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.37. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post $18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Argus assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

