Sterneck Capital Management LLC Buys 6,440 Shares of Generac Holdlings Inc. (GNRC)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdlings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Generac Holdlings worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Generac Holdlings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Generac Holdlings by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Generac Holdlings by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,294,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,893,000 after acquiring an additional 515,905 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Generac Holdlings by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Generac Holdlings by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 81,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac Holdlings Inc. alerts:

In other Generac Holdlings news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,282,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $619,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sterneck Capital Management LLC Buys 6,440 Shares of Generac Holdlings Inc. (GNRC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/sterneck-capital-management-llc-buys-6440-shares-of-generac-holdlings-inc-gnrc.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Generac Holdlings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Generac Holdlings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac Holdlings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Generac Holdlings in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Generac Holdlings in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Generac Holdlings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) traded up 0.58% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 128,483 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.41. Generac Holdlings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24.

Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.14 million. Generac Holdlings had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdlings Inc. will post $2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdlings Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdlings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Holdlings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac Holdlings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.