Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sterling Construction Company Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.40% of Sterling Construction worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 63.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company Inc (NASDAQ STRL) opened at 14.69 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company Inc has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The stock’s market cap is $397.07 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.42 million. Sterling Construction had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company Inc will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRL. DA Davidson upgraded Sterling Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sterling Construction in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Sterling Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

