Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $18.51 Million Position in 3M Company (MMM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in 3M by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Corp increased its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 90,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. BidaskClub lowered 3M from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on 3M from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.10.

3M Company (MMM) traded down 0.20% during trading on Friday, hitting $217.16. The stock had a trading volume of 431,164 shares. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $163.85 and a 52-week high of $219.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.77 and a 200 day moving average of $203.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). 3M had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Company will post $8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total transaction of $295,110.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jr. Little sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $560,195.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,112 shares of company stock worth $1,878,890 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

