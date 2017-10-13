State Street Corporation (STT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of State Street have outperformed the industry, over the past six months. This performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Further, the company remains on track to improve efficiency through its multi-year restructuring plan. New business wins, synergies from GE Asset Management deal and easing margin pressure are likely to aid top-line growth. However, mounting expenses mainly owing to higher compensation and employee benefit costs are expected to hurt its profitability.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of State Street Corporation in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of State Street Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $93.00 price target on State Street Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on State Street Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on State Street Corporation from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.07.

State Street Corporation (NYSE STT) traded up 0.64% on Thursday, reaching $99.26. 1,588,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.31. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.54 and a 12 month high of $99.99.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. State Street Corporation had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post $6.18 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from State Street Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. State Street Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

In other news, insider Andrew Erickson sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $32,832.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amelia C. Fawcett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $466,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,814 shares of company stock valued at $820,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

