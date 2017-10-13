State Street Corp Has $487.20 Million Position in CarMax Inc (KMX)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,726,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,049 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.22% of CarMax worth $487,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,010,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 32.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in CarMax by 16.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 13.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 4.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 265,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. downgraded CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS AG downgraded CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

In other news, EVP Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,704.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,938 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $921,023.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $609,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,520 shares of company stock worth $46,786,223 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Inc (KMX) opened at 75.70 on Friday. CarMax Inc has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $77.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax Inc will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

