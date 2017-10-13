State Street Corp Has $460.21 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (XYL)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,360,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861,484 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.66% of Xylem worth $460,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Xylem by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,251,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,079,000 after purchasing an additional 91,478 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 983,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,500,000 after purchasing an additional 448,212 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Xylem by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 653,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 9,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $544,568.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xylem Inc. (XYL) opened at 65.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $58.00 price target on Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

