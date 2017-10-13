Stagecoach Group plc (SGC) PT Lowered to GBX 131 at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) had its price objective cut by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 149 ($1.96) to GBX 131 ($1.72) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.04% from the company’s previous close.

SGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC Holdings plc decreased their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 184.14 ($2.42).

About Stagecoach Group plc

Stagecoach Group plc is a United Kingdom-based transport company. The Company is engaged in the sale and operation of passenger transport. The Company operates in five segments: UK Bus (regional operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America and UK Rail. UK Bus (regional operations) connects communities in over 100 towns and cities across the United Kingdom on bus networks stretching from the Highlands of Scotland to south west England.

