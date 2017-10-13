STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Get STAAR Surgical Company alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark Co. raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/staar-surgical-company-staa-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 436,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 49,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 3,529,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,114,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It operates in the ophthalmic surgical market segment. Its principal products are intraocular lenses used in cataract surgery and implantable collamer lenses used in refractive surgery.

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.