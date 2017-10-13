Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have $9.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRC. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $9.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE SRC) traded up 0.94% on Thursday, reaching $8.57. 5,419,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 0.53. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.77.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $168.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post $0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 514.29%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CFO Phillip D. Joseph, Jr. bought 6,061 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 138,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,658. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip D. Joseph, Jr. bought 3,636 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $29,997.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,658. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,697 shares of company stock valued at $207,130 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 52.2% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 22,481,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707,615 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 96.9% during the second quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,642,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745,800 shares during the last quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $35,012,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 55.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,337,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $30,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

