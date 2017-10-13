Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc’s (SPX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Investec reissued a not rated rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.

