Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Bonds Rise 1% During Trading Analyst

An issue of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) debt rose 1% against its face value during trading on Wednesday after Barclays PLC lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. The high-yield debt issue has a 4.1% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $98.50 and were trading at $96.35 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Get Southwestern Energy Company alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,247,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $484,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,085,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 2,582.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,270,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,105,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,332,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969,258 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,696,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s market cap is $2.90 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $811.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy Company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/southwestern-energy-company-swn-bonds-rise-1-during-trading-analyst.html.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.