Southern Company (The) (SO) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 2,961.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,067,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,089,736,000 after purchasing an additional 60,040,696 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 205.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,803,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,758,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,422,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,854 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 20.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,978,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,826,000 after purchasing an additional 841,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $35,701,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

In other Southern Company (The) news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 75,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $3,703,847.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,338.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 85,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,257,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern Company (SO) opened at 50.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45 and a beta of 0.13. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Southern Company (The) had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southern Company will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Company (The) Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

