Southern Company (The) (SO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “SO is one of the largest and best-managed electric utility holding companies in the U.S., dominating the power business across the southeastern region. With good rate base growth and constructive regulation, we expect it to generate steady earnings and dividend growth in the coming years through its long-term power contracts. Additionally, the utility's $12 billion AGL Resources has significantly increased its customer base and diversified its offerings. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over two large construction projects – Vogtle and Kemper – are major overhangs. While the $20 billion Vogtle nuclear plant has gone well over budget and is years behind schedule, Southern's Kemper project suffered yet another setback with the suspension of all coal gasification operations amid additional cost burden. The interplay of these factors account for our conservative investment thesis.”

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Southern Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho upgraded Southern Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Southern Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

Shares of Southern Company (SO) traded up 0.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,932 shares. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 0.13.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Southern Company (The) had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post $2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern Company (The) news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 85,151 shares of Southern Company (The) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,257,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 75,144 shares of Southern Company (The) stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $3,703,847.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,338.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Waldron LP purchased a new position in Southern Company (The) during the first quarter valued at $216,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Southern Company (The) by 13.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 308,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 37,159 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Southern Company (The) by 29.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO raised its stake in Southern Company (The) by 10.9% during the first quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 58,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Southern Company (The) by 5.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Company (The)

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

