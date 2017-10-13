Sonic Corp. (SONC) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonic Corp. in a report issued on Monday. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.54.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SONC. BidaskClub downgraded Sonic Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their price target on Sonic Corp. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

Sonic Corp. announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $160.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,730. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Corp. by 121,423.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Corp. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,596,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sonic Corp. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,575,000 after acquiring an additional 95,894 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Corp. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,165,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonic Corp. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period.

Sonic Corp. Company Profile

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

