Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. Sonic Automotive also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAH. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE SAH) opened at 20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post $1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company’s operating segments include Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. Its Franchised Dealerships segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles and buy and sell used vehicles, sell replacement parts, perform vehicle repair and maintenance services, and arrange finance and insurance products.

