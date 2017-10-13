Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Severn Bancorp (SVBI) Stock Price

Media stories about Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Severn Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.711286678098 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) remained flat at $6.95 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 884 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.81. Severn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, analysts expect that Severn Bancorp will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company conducts business through its subsidiaries, Severn Savings Bank, FSB (the Bank) and SBI Mortgage Company (SBI). The Bank offers a range of deposit products and originates mortgages in its market of Anne Arundel County, Maryland and in other parts of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

