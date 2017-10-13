Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) Stock Price

Media headlines about CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CVD Equipment Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.1344964739263 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) traded down 1.81% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,717 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. CVD Equipment Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $72.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.19.

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment Corporation had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVD Equipment Corporation will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William S. Linss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVD Equipment Corporation

CVD Equipment Corporation designs and manufactures equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications. The Company operates through two divisions: CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts (SDC). The Company’s CVD/First Nano division supplies chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development and manufacturing of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, light emitting diodes (LEDs), carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells and a number of other industrial applications.

