Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Stock Price

News articles about Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Colony Bankcorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.798807336 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) traded up 2.67% on Friday, reaching $13.45. 1,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

In other news, insider Terry L. Hester sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc (Colony) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Colony Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers traditional banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in its markets. The Bank’s product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and land development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, agri-business and production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, consumer loans and a range of demand, savings and time deposit products, among others.

