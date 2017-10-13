Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CB Financial Services (CBFV) Stock Price

News articles about CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CB Financial Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.1495153216927 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get CB Financial Services Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBFV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CB Financial Services (CBFV) Stock Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-cb-financial-services-cbfv-stock-price.html.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates in community banking segment. The Bank offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans, as well as a range of deposit products for individuals and businesses in its market area.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.